Charged: Man accused of driving 80 mph in fatal hit-and-run near Sherman and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — A 25-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in a hit-and-run that killed a young man who friends say had hopes of working in law enforcement. Investigators say Todd Carter was traveling more than 80 miles-per-hour before fatally striking 23-year-old Sedrick Allen and fleeing the scene.

The crash happened Sunday morning, Nov. 11. Allen was struck by a car at 3:23 a.m. as he was walking across the street near Sherman and Capitol. The car left the area.

Investigators determined the make, model and color of the fleeing vehicle by debris left from the crash — sharing photos with the media to help locate a metallic blue, four door, 2016-2018 Chevrolet Cruze.

A tip led Milwaukee police to a vehicle matching the description with front end damage parked outside of a home near North 24th and Vienna.

Officials spoke with Carter’s girlfriend, who told investigators she heard someone come into the house and then leave again quickly between 2:30 and 3 a.m. on Nov. 11. The woman stated she saw the Chevy Cruze — a vehicle registered to someone other than Carter — drive away. She told investigators Carter had used the vehicle in the past.

According to the criminal complaint, Carter’s girlfriend called him several times to find out where he went. The complaint says Carter replied, “I am just going to McDonald’s.” Carter’s girlfriend told investigators she yelled at him to bring back the vehicle because she believed the owner may be upset he took it without permission.

Authorities determined the call between Carter and his girlfriend happened at 3:19 a.m. and lasted one minute and 42 seconds — less than 2 minutes before Allen was struck.

Investigation into the crash revealed the striking vehicle was traveling over 80 miles-per-hour seconds before the collision.

Friends of the victim, Sedrick Allen, say he had an aura about him that was infectious. The recent college graduate had hopes of working in law enforcement. A GoFundMe has been established to help with funeral expenses for Sedrick Allen. CLICK HERE to learn more.

Meantime, Todd Carter has been charged with the following:

Hit-and-run – resulting in death

Second degree reckless homicide

Carter’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 28.