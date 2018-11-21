× Green Bay Packers donate $250K to Aaron Rodgers NorCal Fire Recovery Fund

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced on Wednesday, Nov. 21 the team is donating $250,000 to the Aaron Rodgers NorCal Fire Recovery Fund to support the victims of the Camp Fire in Butte County, California.

Rodgers, a native of Butte County, has partnered with the North Valley Community Foundation in California to establish this fund, which aims to raise money to help meet the community’s immediate needs and address its long-term recovery and eventual rebuild. The Camp Fire in Butte County has been declared the most devastating and deadliest wildfire in California history.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy issued the following statement in a news release:

“We are proud to join Aaron in donating to his relief effort for the many people and communities impacted by the devastating wildfires in his home state of California. He has very deep roots in Northern California. Our thoughts are with all of those impacted, as well as the first responders, and we send our support to these communities as they begin to recover, rebuild and heal.”

Rodgers donated $1 million to the wildfire recovery fund — and is inviting others to join in the effort by donating and retweeting his message about the fires on Twitter with #Retweet4Good.