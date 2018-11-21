Green Bay Packers head to Minnesota for primetime game against Vikings

Posted 11:54 am, November 21, 2018, by , Updated at 11:55AM, November 21, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 15: Jerick McKinnon #21 of the Minnesota Vikings is tackled by the Green Bay Packers defense during the second quarter of the game on October 15, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Green Bay Packers play the last of four road games in a five-game stretch when they face the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium on Sunday night.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay has won five of the last eight games at Minnesota. Of the past 32 regular-season meetings between the teams, 21 of those games have been decided by seven points or less, including a tie in the first meeting this season in Week 2. They have split the season series two of the past three years. The Packers have a 28-28 record in away games against the Vikings.

It is the fourth time since 2010 that Green Bay will play at Minnesota in November, with the Packers winning the previous three (2010, 2014, 2015).

Including the postseason, Green Bay is 12-7-1 against Minnesota with Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback, and has won or tied 12 of the last 16 contests.