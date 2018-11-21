× Green Bay Packers head to Minnesota for primetime game against Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — The Green Bay Packers play the last of four road games in a five-game stretch when they face the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium on Sunday night.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay has won five of the last eight games at Minnesota. Of the past 32 regular-season meetings between the teams, 21 of those games have been decided by seven points or less, including a tie in the first meeting this season in Week 2. They have split the season series two of the past three years. The Packers have a 28-28 record in away games against the Vikings.

It is the fourth time since 2010 that Green Bay will play at Minnesota in November, with the Packers winning the previous three (2010, 2014, 2015).

Including the postseason, Green Bay is 12-7-1 against Minnesota with Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback, and has won or tied 12 of the last 16 contests.