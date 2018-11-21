× Have you pranked someone in your family with the ‘Turkey Challenge?’

MILWAUKEE — Thanksgiving is a time to get to get with family, friends, enjoy some great food and maybe watch some football. But for some, it’s also a time to pull off the perfect prank.

The latest trend making waves on social media is the so-called “Turkey Challenge.” The younger members of the family who are baking up a turkey are urged to text their parents or grandparents and ask how to cook a 25-pound turkey in the microwave.

Then you wait for the responses to fly in — and have a good laugh. Below are some examples.

Honestly my mom wins the “how long does it take to microwave a turkey challenge” pic.twitter.com/ABrX9zxvxq — Jehan (@jehanbintalex) November 16, 2018

Tried the whole ask your mom how long to microwave a 25lb turkey for…. this is what I got🙂🙂🙂 #blessed pic.twitter.com/J9n2TegNP3 — Christina Leonardo (@chriiistina12) November 16, 2018