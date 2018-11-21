Holiday travel by rail or road: Experts say book early, bring your patience

MILWAUKEE — It is the busiest travel week of the year — and it doesn’t matter your mode of travel. Planes, trains or automobiles — you will run into congestion just about everywhere.

The pace on the holiday weekend started picking up on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 21 at Milwaukee’s Intermodal Station. Amtrak riders are heading to Chicago and beyond. If you have not bought a Sunday ticket on Amtrak’s Hiawatha line to and from Chicago, time and room are running out.

“You might want to think about traveling on Thursday, Friday or Saturday — because Sunday is going to be pretty busy,” said Marc Magliari.

2017 was a record year for Amtrak’s Hiawatha line — and obviously it is too soon to know the numbers. But Magliari is confident Amtrak is on another record-setting pace.

For those who prefer life on the open road, AAA estimates more than 57 million people will travel by car between now and Sunday. Mike Pyritz with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) said one million drivers will be on state roads this holiday weekend.

“For Sunday, the numbers are going to be way above normal,” Pyritz said. “I don’t know if those are historic numbers but they are pretty close.”

The good news in all of this — the Zoo Interchange project is complete. So what should you watch out for as a driver? Other drivers who may be new to the area.

“It’s moving at freeway speed, which means your reaction time is slower, there’s less time for you to do that. So when you see the signs overhead, read them. Believe them — we’re not kidding,” Pyritz said.

