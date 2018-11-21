‘Hunger never takes a holiday:’ Help to ‘Stuff The Bus’ to make sure no one goes hungry this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- As we prepare for a Thanksgiving meal with loved ones -- one non-profit is reminding us of the folks who aren't as fortunate. Ahead of the holiday, Feeding American Eastern Wisconsin is asking you to help "Stuff the Bus."

About Stuff the Bus (website)

It’s time for Elizabeth & Radar’s 21st Annual Stuff The Bus! Hunger never takes a holiday, and once again this year we're asking for your help to "Stuff The Bus" to make sure no one goes hungry this holiday season. We're broadcasting live the day before Thanksgiving from 6am 'til 6pm at the Pick 'n Save at 1717 N Mayfair Rd in Wauwatosa taking your non-perishable food donations to benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Please join us on Wednesday, November 21st and help make it a happy holiday for those less fortunate right here in our backyard! If you're unable to join us, please consider a generous donation. Thank you!

CLICK HERE to make an online donation.

Here's what they need:

Non-perishable food items only. No frozen items or glass bottles/jars please.

Canned soups, stews, chili,

Canned vegetables & fruits,

Canned meat items & canned milk,

Rice, pasta, instant potatoes,

Peanut butter in plastic jars,

Breakfast cereal, stuffing mixes

and all the mac & cheese you can carry!