‘Inexcusable:’ MPD detective accused of punching, stomping on girlfriend during fight

MILWAUKEE — An internal affairs investigation is underway at the Milwaukee Police Department, with a detective accused of grabbing, punching and stomping on his girlfriend. Detective Jason Rodriguez remained in the Milwaukee County Jail on Wednesday, Nov. 21.

A 911 call to Greenfield police from a neighbor early Tuesday morning, Nov. 20 landed Rodriguez, 39, in jail and left Greenfield homeowners wondering what happened.

“It’s still wrong. Any kind of violence is inexcusable,” said Thomas Zientara, neighbor.

It started, the victim said, when she confronted her boyfriend about an alleged affair. She grew angry and threw dishes, according to police, before she said Rodriguez began hitting her on their couch with what she believed were the plates.

A police report shows the victim indicated he “threw her on the ground and began stomping on her ear” before smashing her phone. She told police this wasn’t the first time.

The victim said Rodriguez once hit her across the face like he was “trying to pitch a baseball when he swung to hit her.”

Rodriguez has been involved in several high-profile MPD cases, including Officer Michael Michalski’s death and the circumstances surrounding Officer Charles Irvine Jr.’s death.

Rodriguez, who didn’t let police into his house initially, said he “never touched” the victim. When asked why it happened, he said, “it was just girls being girls.”

Records show that a bloodied pillowcase and pillow were found in the bathtub and were soaking wet, as though someone may have tried to clean them.

“Violence in the world is way too much, be it in Wisconsin or be it in a different country. It’s sad, really sad,” said Zientara.

The victim was taken to Froedtert Hospital, where police said she was treated and released.

So far, charges have not been filed against Rodriguez, but jail records show he is still in the county jail. Milwaukee police have not released any further details on what this means for his future at MPD.