Leading artist of Milwaukee Ballet accused of whipping woman with bath rug

MILWAUKEE — Davit Hovhannisyan, who is listed as a leading artist of the Milwaukee Ballet, faces a couple of misdemeanor charges for an alleged incident that happened last Sunday, Nov. 18. The charges include misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police around 10 p.m. on Sunday, she got into an argument with Hovhannisyan at a residence in Milwaukee. That “argument escalated and the defendant began to yell at her.”

The women indicated Hovhannisyan, 37, “pushed her against the coffee table and continued to scream at her.” At some point, the complaint says Hovhannisyan “was holding a bath rug and that he began to whip her with it in the face and neck.” The woman also told police Hovhannisyan “then slapped her with an open fist to the left side of the face and told her ‘don’t make me do this.'”

Hovhannisyan is expected to make his initial appearance in court on the charges on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 21. The battery charge comes with a maximum penalty of nine months in prison and $10,000 in fines upon conviction.