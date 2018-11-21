MCSO: Brawl breaks out after sentencing of day care worker convicted in infant’s death

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said an emotional homicide case involving the death of a 2-month-old child resulted in a post-sentencing altercation between about 50 members of the defendant’s and victim’s families and friends. All of this unfolded on Wednesday morning, Nov. 21.

Claudette Mitchell was convicted in September in the death of the child at a day care near 77th and Villard. The death happened in August 2017. Mitchell was sentenced on Wednesday to 3 1/2 years in prison and four more years of extended supervision in this case.

Additional security was in place due to prior Wednesday’s sentencing. However, officials say the defendant’s side did not comply with deputies’ orders to remain in the courtroom while the victim’s family was being escorted out.

Additional deputies and DA investigators were called to the courtroom to restore order. One person was tased by a DA investigator, and another claimed to have been assaulted.

MCSO detectives are reviewing video to determine if charges will be filed against any of those involved.