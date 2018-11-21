Milwaukee police seek 2 suspects in connection to vehicle thefts

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to track down to suspects wanted in multiple vehicle thefts. Officials say the suspects may be armed as a handgun was stolen from one of the vehicles.

The cars were stolen from the area of 6th and Layton on Wednesday, Nov. 14. Officials say the thefts happened between 2:25 a.m. and 4:10 a.m.

Police describe suspect #1 as a male, black, standing 5’8″ tall, medium build, weighing 190-200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket, gray sweatpants and pink Timberland boots.

Police describe suspect #2 as a male, black, standing 6’0″ tall, thin build, weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded Nike jacket and black Nike sweatpants.

Officials say the suspects were last seen in a dark, four-door vehicle leaving a neighboring business parking lot.

Anyone with information on these suspects or the vehicles thefts are asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.