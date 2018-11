MILWAUKEE — There was a brief service interruption with The Hop, Milwaukee’s streetcar, on Wednesday morning, Nov. 21.

Hey all. We had a brief service interruption this morning when a vehicle lost power. We're looking into the cause, but we have a back-up vehicle out on the tracks and are returning to full service. Our apologies for any inconvenience! — The Hop (@thehopmke) November 21, 2018

According to a tweet published shortly before 11:30 a.m., one of the streetcars lost power. Officials are now looking into the cause.

In the meantime, a backup vehicle is on the tracks and there is full service for riders.