× Missing Wisconsin girl’s family faces painful holiday season

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin investigators looking for a 13-year-old girl missing since her parents’ slayings remain haunted by her disappearance more than a month after the search for her began.

Detectives have pursued more than 2,300 tips, watched dozens of surveillance videos and spent countless hours searching for Jayme Closs, but their efforts haven’t yielded any suspects.

Investigators believe Jayme was abducted. They still don’t know whether she was the target of the Oct. 15 attack at her home near Barron, where James and Denise Closs were fatally shot.

Meanwhile, family members face a Thanksgiving still raw with the pain of the attack. Robert Naiberg, Jayme’s grandfather, says “everybody wants to be together” for Thanksgiving.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says the case remains the number one priority for his department.