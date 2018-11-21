MPD’s District 6 hosts clothing drive for homeless, receives ‘incredible’ response

MILWAUKEE — Officers at Milwaukee Police Department’s District 6 station near 27th and Oklahoma on Wednesday, Nov. 21 collected clothes for shelters that serve the homeless — and the response was incredible.

An entire room was filled, along with the lobby and eventually, the operation was moved out onto the sidewalk.

Officers said it was a great way to give back to those in need.

“It’s incredible. I know that we can reach the homeless community. We have a lot here in District 6, and knowing that we can help them out and get them through the winter with warm clothing, it’s really good,” said Officer Eric Ratzmann.

Even though there was an official collection event on Wednesday, officers said people can always drop off new or gently-used clothing at any Milwaukee Police Department station.