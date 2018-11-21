× Officials: Overdose victim found dead in Sheboygan home’s crawl space

SHEBOYGAN — A man believed to have overdosed was found dead in a crawl space of a home near 13th and Michigan in Sheboygan.

Sheboygan police were called to the the scene on Tuesday, Nov. 20 for a report that an overdose victim was inside the home. Upon arrival, police located a man’s body concealed in a crawl space.

Officials identified the man as 30-year-old Matthew Mercure of Sheboygan.

The cause of death is consistent with an overdose, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Sheboygan police at 920-459-3333.