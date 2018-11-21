President and CEO of UNISON arrested, suspected of misappropriation of funds

MILWAUKEE — UNISON President and CEO Laurie Lambach was detained on Tuesday, Nov. 20 by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office under probable cause of misappropriation of funds.

A statement from the UNISON says the following:

“This came as a shock to everyone at UNISON, and we’re taking this matter very seriously. Laurie Lambach has been suspended from her role as President and CEO until all the facts have been gathered. With the support of the UNISON board, Vice President of Program Services Cathy Young and Interim CFO Jessica Horning will serve as Acting co- executive directors. UNISON remains committed to its mission of fostering healthier communities and service to our clients and members will not be disrupted.”

The United Way, which helps fund UNISON programs, says they started withholding funds in August. This, after UNISON failed to provide required financial paperwork.

According to UNISON’s website, it was created with the merger of Interfaith and SET. The site says, “Interfaith’s commitment to ensuring older adults’ independence and ability to age in place combined with SET’s focus on strengthening intergenerational self-sufficiency, provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity.”