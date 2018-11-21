Recognize them? Police seek 3 suspects in battery case involving MCTS driver

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying three young suspects accused in a battery case involving a Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver.

It happened on Monday night, Nov. 19, near 60th and Hampton — around 10:45 p.m.

Police described the suspects as follows:

Suspect 1: Male, black, between the ages of 17 and 18, standing 5’5″ to 5’6″ tall, weighing 120 pounds with a dark skin complexion and a short Afro. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans.

Suspect 2: Male, black, between the ages of 17 and 18, standing 5’8″ and 5’9″ tall, weighing 130 pounds, with a medium skin complexion and a short Afro. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt and a brown jacket.

Suspect 3: Male, black, between the ages of 17 and 18, standing 5’5″ tall, weighing between 120 and 130 pounds, with a light complexion and short Afro. He was last seen wearing a red jacket and white pants — and was armed with a silver handgun.

Two of the suspects were caught on MCTS cameras on previous dates.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.