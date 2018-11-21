Serial cigarette thief leads chase, manhunt through multiple jurisdictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- A Milwaukee man is facing charges for stealing close to $1,000 worth of cigarettes in West Allis, but more charges are on the way. Authorities say Zeuntre Robinson has been on a crime spree connecting him to over 30 retail thefts in the area.

Mequon police chased after a forest green minivan. The pursuit started when a Grafton gas station reported a robbery in progress; a large quantity of cigarettes were stolen in a scuffle.

The chase came to a halt at Brown Deer Road near the I-43 park-and-ride lot -- but something wasn't right.

"Speed is about 55. They look like they are getting dressed possibly ready to take off," an officer can be heard on dashcam video.

Video shows a suspect with a bag in hand casually open the side door and take off. The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Zeuntre Robinson.

The officer found three other people inside the vehicle. Only one other passenger was involved in the robbery.

A manhunt for the suspects began. Multiple agencies joined in on the search including Milwaukee, River Hills, Bayside and Brown Deer police departments.

"They're in River Hills, he says he's in front of a house where the suspect is," an officer can be heard on dashcam video. "He is in custody."

Robinson was caught hiding in a garage.

"We had a pretty good idea who it was probably for the last week, we had a main suspect that we were very interested in speaking to," said Captain William Beauchene, Milwaukee Police Department.

It turns out Robinson is already facing charges for cigarette thefts from two other locations in West Allis. The amounts taken total $273 and $814.

Robinson's crime spree is now up in smoke. Authorities discovered he is connected to over 30 retail thefts and strong armed robberies.

Charges for those cases are underway.

The other passenger taken into custody was a female. We've been told she could face charges for party to a crime.