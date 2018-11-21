× Social media password and search history could be required before buying firearm

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — New gun legislation proposes that anyone who wants to buy a firearm would need to submit their social media profiles and search history for review before buying a gun.

Officials would be able to review up to three years worth of search history.

The bill was drafted by state Senator Kevin Parker and Brooklyn borough President Eric Adams.

“There should be more restrictions on how guns are purchased. We should have more background checks,” Paul McQuillen, director of the Buffalo chapter of New Yorkers Against Gun Violence, said.

He said that the NYAGC isn’t ready to back the bill yet, but he does think it could be beneficial.

“We’ve obviously seen some of the mass shooters have a social media history that should have sent red flags,” he said.

It’s not going to be easy to pass this kind of bill though. James Tresmond, a gun rights lawyer, said it violates multiple constitutional rights.

“The first, the second amendment, the fifth amendment, the fourth amendment, and the 14th amendment,” Tresmond said.

The bill still have a way to go before it is passed or denied. Currently, it is in committee and there’s no vote scheduled.