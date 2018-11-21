Training to save lives: Rare behind-the-scenes look at Flight for Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning with Flight for Life in Waukesha. He spent the morning learning about what it takes to be on their life-saving team in a rare look behind the scenes at some of the training that these expert emergency training techs need prior to taking off.

When lives depend on the resources of specialty care facilities and when rapid transfer is a priority, Flight For Life is ready to respond. Whether the need is for inter-hospital transport or a pre-hospital scene request, you can be assured that Flight For Life will provide the expertise necessary for optimal patient care. Flight For Life has operated as a non-profit organization since 1984.