Travel lighter: The service delivering goods to your next destination

MILWAUKEE -- Vacations are supposed to be restful -- not stressful! Luckily there's a business in town making that easier for parents. Silvia Cortes with BabyQuip joins Real Milwaukee to tell us about the services they offer parents, grandparents and more.

Silvia Cortes works with BabyQuip - a service that rents, delivers and sets up baby gear when a family visits the Milwaukee area, or when local grandparents entertain visiting grandkids. This way parents can pack light on their travels to Milwaukee but still have things like full-size cribs, strollers, infant swings, high chairs, books, games and toys to keep their little ones safe and happy during their stays. She delivers to hotels, homes, Airbnbs and other vacation rentals.

