16-year-old shot and killed during armed robbery of off-duty Chicago police officer

CHICAGO, Ill. -- A 16-year-old robbery suspect is dead and a 17-year-old is in custody after attempting to rob an off-duty Chicago police officer on the city's North Side.

The robbery happened around 2:20 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 22 in the 5800 block of North Talman in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood.

Police said an off-duty officer was sitting in his parked vehicle when he was approached by the two male teenagers. The 16-year-old displayed a handgun and announced a robbery.

When the officer complied and handed over his property, one of the teens began to search the officer and found his police star. The teen then told the officer not to move, but the officer was able to retrieve and discharge his weapon, striking the 16-year-old boy.

He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 17-year-old boy ran away with the officer's belongings, but was taken into custody a short time later.

A weapon was recovered at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The 16-year-old was reported missing earlier by his father, who also said his weapon was missing. The weapon found at the scene was consistent with the weapon the father said was missing, police said.

The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days. The shooting is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.