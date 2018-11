Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Miller Park for the 7th annual Drumstick Dash. The Drumstick Dash is a 5K run/walk to benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Drumstick Dash (website)

The Drumstick Dash is benefiting Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, where every $1 donated provides 3 meals to a person in need in Eastern Wisconsin. Be a part of this unique food drive!