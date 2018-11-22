Family gathers on Thanksgiving to mourn pastor killed in crash at Sherman and Florist

MILWAUKEE — Family members and friends gathered on Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 22 to remember a man killed in a crash near Sherman and Florist on Wednesday afternoon.

The family identified the victim as Troy Lanier.

They said he was a pastor at Bethel Tabernacle Worship Center in Milwaukee.

Police said the crash involved a single vehicle, and the driver was the sole occupant. According to police, the vehicle struck a tree — and speed was a factor. The driver died at the scene, police said.

43.126631 -87.966243