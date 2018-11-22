‘Open to anyone:’ A popular Thanksgiving tradition is back for the 9th year in a row

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A popular Thanksgiving tradition is back for the ninth year in a row. The Dan and Ray Rendering Thanks meal in Racine started Thursday, Nov. 22. Kasey spent the morning at Festival Hall -- where final preps are being made before the doors open.

About Dan and Ray Rendering Thanks (website)

The community is invited to the Annual Dan and Ray "Rendering Thanks," a FREE Thanksgiving Day community meal of turkey, ham, potatoes and all the trimmings. The meal is open to anyone from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. The day includes live entertainment, football on the big screen, face painting and kids activities. There will also be a nonperishable food items drive benfiting the Racine County Food Bank. Details at: http://www.facebook.com/renderingthanksracine

Table sponsors and volunteers are welcome. Table sponsorships are available at $50 (table of 10 people) - any other amounts are welcome. Send donations (payable to Route 20 Cares) to: Danny's Meats, 1317 Four Mile Road, Racine, WI 53402

November 22, 2018

Location: 5 Fifth Street, Festival Hall, WI

Phone:(262) 898-7900

Time:10:00 AM to 2:00 PM