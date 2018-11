MILWAUKEE — Police said two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting on Thanksgiving near 77th and Villard.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. when police said a “known subject” refused to leave a home, and when he was forced out, he fired rounds into the home — striking two people inside.

A 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old man both suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.