Police: Man had sex with girl under the age of 16 he met on Xbox Live

DAPHNE, Ala. — A 21-year-old man is charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic enticement of a child, after police said he had sex with a girl under the age of 16 after meeting her through Xbox Live — an online platform used to play and communicate with other Xbox gamers.

The accused is Justin Stimps, 21. Police said he met up with the girl at a motel in April, after talking for two years — and gave the girl a cellphone.

“I interviewed him over the phone and he admitted to coming to Daphne and giving her the phone,” Detective Dejuan Jackson said.

Police said they got involved when the girl’s parents reported it in September.

“They confirmed that he was over 18 and they tried to get him to stop contacting her, but he wouldn’t. Then they found out that he came to Daphne and possibly gave her a cellphone, so they came to file that report,” said Detective Jackson.

Police said the two had sexual contact at a motel in Daphne, but Stimps denied it.

“He admitted to coming to Daphne and giving the child the phone. Of course, he did say that he didn’t have sexual contact with her, but we knew that from the message,” said Jackson.

After detectives got their hands on phone and credit card records, they were able to identify Stimps as the man involved. He was arrested in Tennessee and extradited to the Baldwin County Jail.

Detective Jackson said this should serve as a warning to parents to keep a closer eye on the children’s online activity.

“As parents, we try to do everything we can to make sure our kids are protected. We lock doors, windows. We have security systems and 24-hour monitoring, but we need to make sure that we’re equally as diligent in monitoring their online activity as well. It would be the same as unlocking doors and letting strangers in if we don’t do that,” said Jackson.

Stimps’ bond was set at $75,000.