Police: Reckless driver strikes tree, parked car before taking off on foot in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — Police are seeking a suspect after a vehicle struck a tree and a parked car in Wauwatosa on Thursday evening, Nov. 22.

It happened after Wauwatosa police officers spotted a vehicle traveling recklessly — speeding and driving into oncoming traffic while headed eastbound on Center Street near 76th Street.

Police said as an officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the driver stopped and got out near 63rd and Center, before getting back into the vehicle and fleeing northbound on 63rd.

The vehicle then crashed into the tree and parked vehicle near 63rd and Clarke, and police said the driver took off on foot.

A perimeter was established, but the driver wasn’t located.

Police said they don’t believe the vehicle was stolen.