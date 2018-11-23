Beer lovers line up day before as Lakefront Brewery releases 2018 Black Friday beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE --There's no better place to buy beer on Black Friday than in the brew city! At Lakefront Brewery, anticipation has been building ahead of its annual special edition release. On Friday, Nov. 23, they released their 2018 Black Friday beer and Black Friday XXX Vintage Reserve.

Brewery officials say these beers will only be available to purchase on that Friday at Lakefront Brewery. Each and every year, Lakefront sells out its entire inventory of 6,000 total bottles around noon.

The regular 2018 Black Friday is 13.32 percent alcohol by volume. It’s been bourbon barrel-aged for 10 months and promises notes of vanilla, chocolate, cherry and booze. The Black Friday XXX Vintage Reserve boasts a 13.82 percent alcohol by volume and double-downs on the flavor by age and mellowness of the liquid.

Beer lovers started lining up as early as 9 p.m. Thursday night, Nov. 22.

Customers can purchase up to three 22 oz. bottles of the 2018 Black Friday for $20 each, and one bottle of the Black Friday XXX Vintage Reserve, which features a large, blue retail tag graphic, for $30. A combo four-pack will be on sale for $90 while supplies last.

