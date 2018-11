Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- Across america, 164 million shoppers are expected to spend their way through the weekend and into Cyber Monday.

Black Friday is expected to be the busiest day of this holiday shopping weekend. 71 percent of shoppers will hit the stores Friday, Nov. 23.

Most of those shoppers on the lookout for blockbuster deals on things like electronics and toys, but according to the National Retail Federation, 26 percent of shoppers take part because it is tradition.