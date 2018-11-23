× ‘Candy Cane Lane’ lights up for another holiday season

WEST ALLIS — A popular holiday lights display returns to West Allis Friday, Nov. 23. “Candy Cane Lane” is officially back up and running!

Houses between Montana and Oklahoma from 92nd to 96th Street are decked out in lights and holiday displays.

It’s all to raise money for the MACC Fund.

The annual display of holiday lights will be open from 6-9 p.m. on weeknights and 5-10 p.m. on weekends.

Candy Cane Lane runs through December 26.