Celebrate Wisconsin’s deep German roots during the holidays at the Christmas Market

The Christmas Market is truly a can’t miss outing this holiday season—a shopping and entertainment venue that rivals even those found in Europe. No holiday season is complete without a day (or two) out at the annual German Christmas Market. This event is a celebration of the hearty German community here in Wisconsin. Whether you are German or not, we promise you will feel like you are. There are warm tents and outdoor Beer Gardens, so weather matters little. We have special guests slated throughout the event and live entertainment from start to finish. So kommen Sie zu uns!