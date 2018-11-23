Flexible, extra-body, strong hold: How to pick the hairspray that’s right for you

MILWAUKEE -- All hairspray is not created equal. Scott Yance from ScottFree Salon helps you make the right selection for not only your hair type -- but also the style you're going for.
Flexible/Light-hold hairspray
- Best for: Fine hair and style with movement
- Salon brand: Sachajuan Light and Flexible Spray, $30, and Kerastse Laque Dentelle, $28
- Drugstore brand: Dove flexible hold, $5
Texturizing Hairspray
- Best for: All hair types and great for waves and curls
- Salon brand: Sachajuan Dry Powder, $35
- Drugstore brand: Not Your Mother`s Beach Babe Texturizing Dry Shampoo, $5
Shine Hairspray
- Best for: All hair types and slick and straight looks
- Salon brand: Sachajuan Straight and Shine Spray, $28
- Drugstore brand: Garnier Fructis Seal & Shine Spray, $3
Strong Hold Hairspray
- Best for: All hair types and setting updos
- Salon brand: Kerastse Laque Extreme, $28, and Sachajuan Strong Control Spray, $30
- Drugstore brand: Tresemme Tres Two Extra-Hold Spray, $5
Moisturizing Hairspray
- Best for: Hair that is susceptible to frizz or dryness
- Salon brand: Kerastase Lacquer Couture, $28
- Drugstore brand: Nexxus Comb-Through Finishing Mist, $12
43.039474 -87.906306