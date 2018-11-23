Flexible, extra-body, strong hold: How to pick the hairspray that’s right for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- All hairspray is not created equal. Scott Yance from ScottFree Salon helps you make the right selection for not only your hair type -- but also the style you're going for.

Flexible/Light-hold hairspray

Best for: Fine hair and style with movement

Salon brand: Sachajuan Light and Flexible Spray, $30, and Kerastse Laque Dentelle, $28

Drugstore brand: Dove flexible hold, $5

Texturizing Hairspray

Best for: All hair types and great for waves and curls

Salon brand: Sachajuan Dry Powder, $35

Drugstore brand: Not Your Mother`s Beach Babe Texturizing Dry Shampoo, $5

Shine Hairspray

Best for: All hair types and slick and straight looks

Salon brand: Sachajuan Straight and Shine Spray, $28

Drugstore brand: Garnier Fructis Seal & Shine Spray, $3

Strong Hold Hairspray

Best for: All hair types and setting updos

Salon brand: Kerastse Laque Extreme, $28, and Sachajuan Strong Control Spray, $30

Drugstore brand: Tresemme Tres Two Extra-Hold Spray, $5

Moisturizing Hairspray

Best for: Hair that is susceptible to frizz or dryness

Salon brand: Kerastase Lacquer Couture, $28

Drugstore brand: Nexxus Comb-Through Finishing Mist, $12