Flexible, extra-body, strong hold: How to pick the hairspray that’s right for you

MILWAUKEE -- All hairspray is not created equal. Scott Yance from ScottFree Salon helps you make the right selection for not only your hair type -- but also the style you're going for.

Flexible/Light-hold hairspray

  • Best for: Fine hair and style with movement
  • Salon brand: Sachajuan Light and Flexible Spray, $30, and Kerastse Laque Dentelle, $28
  • Drugstore brand: Dove flexible hold, $5

Texturizing Hairspray

  • Best for: All hair types and great for waves and curls
  • Salon brand: Sachajuan Dry Powder, $35
  • Drugstore brand: Not Your Mother`s Beach Babe Texturizing Dry Shampoo, $5

Shine Hairspray

  • Best for: All hair types and slick and straight looks
  • Salon brand: Sachajuan Straight and Shine Spray, $28
  • Drugstore brand: Garnier Fructis Seal & Shine Spray, $3

Strong Hold Hairspray

  • Best for: All hair types and setting updos
  • Salon brand: Kerastse Laque Extreme, $28, and Sachajuan Strong Control Spray, $30
  • Drugstore brand: Tresemme Tres Two Extra-Hold Spray, $5

Moisturizing Hairspray

  • Best for: Hair that is susceptible to frizz or dryness
  • Salon brand: Kerastase Lacquer Couture, $28
  • Drugstore brand: Nexxus Comb-Through Finishing Mist, $12