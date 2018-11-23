Government climate report warns of worsening US disasters

Posted 1:17 pm, November 23, 2018, by

WRIGHTWOOD, CA - AUGUST 17: Flames sweep through a rural community at the Blue Cut Fire on August 17, 2016 near Wrightwood, California.. An unknown number of homes and businesses have burned and more than 80,000 people are under evacuation orders as the out-of-control wildfire spread beyond 30,000 acres and threatens to expand into the ski resort town of Wrightwood. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — A massive new federal report warns that extreme weather disasters, like California’s wildfires and this year’s hurricanes, are worsening in the United States.

The White House report quietly issued Friday also frequently contradicts President Donald Trump.

The National Climate Assessment was written long before the California fires and the hurricanes. It warns of more, stronger and longer disasters triggered at least in part by global warming.

Report co-author Katharine Hayhoe says it shows the dangerous weather that scientists said will happen in the United States is already happening.

The report is mandated by law. It also details how people’s health and different parts of the economy are being hurt.