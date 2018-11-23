‘It can get crazy:’ Black Friday shopping goes smoothly at Oak Creek IKEA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- It is day some shoppers have been waiting for all year. For others, it may be a day of dread.

For the uninitiated, Black Friday shopping can be a little intense. Between the waits and the long lines, day-after-Thanksgiving shopping can just be off-putting.

"Oh yeah, oh yeah. It can get crazy," said Tiffany Zander, a shopper. "It can get bumper to bumper -- and you're elbowing people."

But perhaps there is a different way, as Zander discovered on Friday morning, Nov. 23.

"We started last night and we were out until about midnight, came home, took a nap and left against at about 7 this morning," Zander said.

Zander is obviously a Black Friday professional -- and expected the new IKEA in Oak Creek to be hectic. It turns out there was so much space, that there never was a hectic moment.

"It is easy to get around. They have a good flow here; a good layout, a good system, not too congested," Zander said.

In fact, IKEA might be one of the few stores offering Black Friday deals, but opening and closing at its usual times.