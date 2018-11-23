Large quantity of drugs hidden in truck’s gas tank; man arrested

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Plastic containers of drugs hidden in a pickup truck’s gas tank were seized Sunday with the arrest of a Louisiana man whom authorities say transported the narcotics from Texas.

The arrest of Daniel Efferson, 54, by Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force agents resulted from a long term narcotics investigation that focused on his transport of large amounts of drugs such as crystal methamphetamine, Promethazine syrup and high grade marijuana to Natchitoches from Houston.

Armed with a search warrant, agents waited for Efferson when he arrived in the Natchitoches Parish. They stopped him on state Highway 117 and let a narcotics detector dog sniff around his truck. K-9 Misty gave a positive response of drugs near the gas tank area so the truck was towed to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center for further inspection.

Agents found the following hidden in the gas tank:

7 Tupperware containers containing suspected crystal methamphetamine (4.5 pounds approximate weight) 4 vacuum sealed packages each filled with suspected high grade marijuana (2.1 pounds approximate weight) 9 vacuum sealed packages containing 18 bottles of suspected Promethazine syrup (2 gallons approximate volume) Efferson was arrested and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute Promethazine.