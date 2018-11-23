× ‘Pizza-giving’: San Diego man hands out pies to homeless

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man was walking downtown to his apartment with a pizza Thanksgiving Day, about to spend the evening alone, when he met a gentleman who asked for a slice.

The two sat down and shared the pizza and a conversation. The man who bought the pizza, Broc Costa, said the conversation with the homeless man was enlightening and made him want to give back next year.

So next year he bought 5 pizzas to hand out, the next 20 and the year after that, 20 more.

This tradition started 7 years ago.

Now Costa’s raising money and sending volunteers across the county to deliver pizzas to homeless where they reside.

This year they’re at Petco Park’s tailgate parking lot near the pedestrian bridge, in Escondido and Pacific Beach delivering more than 50 pizzas total.