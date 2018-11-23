× Racine County woman threatens to kick deputies in the teeth; arrested for 6th OWI

RACINE COUNTY — A 42-year-old Racine County woman was arrested for operating while intoxicated on Friday, Nov. 23 — her sixth offense. Officials say the woman threatened to punch law enforcement and kick them in the teeth.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:30 p.m. Friday, deputies were called to the area of McHenry Street and Warren Road in the Town of Burlington for a report of a vehicle that struck a mailbox, trash bins and several trees.

Authorities located the vehicle involved and suspected the driver to be under the influence of alcohol.

The 42-year-old driver, a woman from the Town of Burlington, tested a .16 on a preliminary breath test.

Deputies arrested the woman, who became uncooperative and made threats to punch law enforcement and “kick them in the teeth” if she had the chance.

The woman is being held at the Racine County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Officials say she was also issued citations for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and failure to keep a vehicle under control.