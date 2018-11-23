Warriors star Steph Curry not injured after multicar wreck

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors said star Stephen Curry wasn’t injured after two drivers hit his car on a rain-slicked freeway on Friday.

Curry was driving a black Porsche on State Route 24 in Oakland when the driver of a Lexus lost control and struck his car, the California Highway Patrol said.

Steph Curry was not injured when he was involved in a three-car crash on a California highway Friday morning.https://t.co/Nviy6cEeC4 pic.twitter.com/GyhnBtqWR5 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 23, 2018

Curry stopped in the center median, and as he waited for officers to arrive, another sedan lost control and rear-ended his Porsche, CHP Officer Herman Baza said.

Baza said no one was injured or arrested and that rain was a factor in the crash.

Breaking: @warriors star @StephenCurry30 got into a car accident this AM along Hwy 24 in Oakland. The good news: he’s ok. The bad news: his Porche isn’t. Just spoke to his dad who is here too. Tells me Steph is doing fine. Curry is still recovering from a groin injury pic.twitter.com/m58eZqjKyD — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) November 23, 2018

“Don’t need any reminders but All the Time God is Great and God is Great all the time,” Curry later tweeted.

The two-time MVP is out with a strained left groin that’s set to be re-evaluated Saturday. Curry was scheduled to miss his eighth and ninth straight games when the Warriors play at home Friday and Saturday nights.

No one is immune to becoming a victim of unsafe driving practices of others. This mornings crash is a reminder to wear your seatbelts! You can walk away from a collision unharmed. Details of this morning's collision involving @StephenCurry30 can be found @ https://t.co/TMVV91ab1L pic.twitter.com/y0PDXr5KOJ — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) November 23, 2018

He was hurt Nov. 8 against the Bucks.