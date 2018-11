× Watch: Thanksgiving puppy run showcase canine contestants up for adoption

DEL MAR, Calif. — A California animal shelter hosted an adorable puppy race in Del Mar, California on Thanksgiving, Nov. 22.

Hosted by the Helen Woodward Animal Center, the canine competitors made it out of the gate but were not sure where to go.

With a little encouragement some sniffed their way to the finish line.

All winners and losers were available for adoption following the race.