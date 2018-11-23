× ‘Expensive, but well worth it:’ Lakefront Brewery’s Black Friday beers 🍺 attract thousands of fans

MILWAUKEE — Lakefront Brewery‘s Black Friday beer release has become a Milwaukee tradition for brew lovers in southeast Wisconsin.

Folks lined up as early as Thursday night, Nov. 22 to claim their spot in line outside of Lakefront Brewery. Hundreds of folks set their alarms early — and some never went to bed.

Dave Armstrong was first in line at 9 p.m., and said he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’m here with my son-in-law,” said Armstrong. “We’ve made this our Thanksgiving tradition. We eat and come on down for the beer.”

Two limited edition beers were up for grabs this year. The 2018 Black Friday label — bourbon-barrel aged for ten months — and the XXX Vintage Reserve.

“Some of this beer has been in barrels for years,” said Michael Stodola, Lakefront Brewery’s brand manager.

As the sun came up, the winding line only grew longer.

“Every year, I drive here at 4 a.m. and I think — I hope — people are there and sure enough… there are thousands of people in line,” said Stodola.

Despite the cold, the crowd was all smiles.

“Just as much as it is about the beer, it’s about hanging out with the friends and family,” said Paul Graffenius.

“The really cool thing is, you meet all these people in line here, and we’re all friends,” said Armstrong.

After hours of waiting, 8 o’clock finally struck.

“The excitement once we got in here is overwhelming,” said Armstrong.

With only 6,000 bottles up for grabs, those who walked away with a brew — or two — are calling this Black Friday a success.

“Quite the adventure,” said Graffenius. “Expensive, but well worth it.”

“It has grown to one of those iconic Milwaukee events,” said Stodola.