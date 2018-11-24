× Admirals top IceHogs in 4th straight win; 2-1

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals extended their winning streak to four games and won in a shoot-out for the third consecutive time this week, topping Rockford 2-1 on Saturday night at Panther Arena.

Troy Grosenick, who has been in goal for all three of those games, stopped 31 of 32 shots and both Rockford shoot-out attempts to earn the win in goal. The Brookfield native has stopped all nine opponent shoot-out tries against him this week.

All the scoring in the game happened in a 41 seconds span early in the first period. Rockford opened the scoring via an unassisted goal from Matheson Iocapeli 3:03 into the game. However, less than a minute later the Admirals responded courtesy of a Justin Kirkland tally. Kirkland drove hard to the net and then flipped a backhand that snuck through traffic and past Hogs goalie Colin Delia for his second of the season.

The score would stay that way through the rest of the game and overtime as both teams struggled on the power play, going a combined 0-for-13 with the man-advantage.

In the shoot-out, Anthony Richard and Kirkland connected for the Admirals, while Grosenick turned aside Anthony Louis and Victor Ejdsell to claim the victory.

