After 50 years, Badger band director Mike Leckrone to lead his final march

Posted 2:27 pm, November 24, 2018, by , Updated at 02:45PM, November 24, 2018

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin Madison’s marching band is celebrating the end of an era. Band director Mike Leckrone will lead the marching band for a final time during the Badgers game at Camp Randall on Saturday, Nov. 24.

Kickoff for Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers is 2:30 p.m.

Eighty-two-year-old Leckrone has been the marching band director since 1969.

UW-Madison Twitter shared a photo of Leckrone with a touching caption that reads: “Today we celebrate legend Mike Leckrone, directing the in his final game at Camp Randall after 50 years. For all this, we say, “Thanks, Mike!”

Leckrone made the announcement back in August.

Congrats on retirement!