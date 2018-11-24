After 50 years, Badger band director Mike Leckrone to lead his final march

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin Madison’s marching band is celebrating the end of an era. Band director Mike Leckrone will lead the marching band for a final time during the Badgers game at Camp Randall on Saturday, Nov. 24.
Kickoff for Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers is 2:30 p.m.
Eighty-two-year-old Leckrone has been the marching band director since 1969.
UW-Madison Twitter shared a photo of Leckrone with a touching caption that reads: “Today we celebrate
#Badgers legend Mike Leckrone, directing the @badgerband in his final game at Camp Randall after 50 years. For all this, we say, “Thanks, Mike!”
Leckrone made the announcement back in August.
Congrats on retirement!