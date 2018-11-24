Bail set at $200K, $50K for suspects charged in shooting death of 13-year-old Sandra Parks

MILWAUKEE — The suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl made their first court appearance on Saturday, Nov. 24.

Isaac Barnes, 26, is accused of killing Sandra Parks at her home near 13th and Hopkins Monday night, Nov. 19.

Earlier that day, we’ve learned Barnes was due in court for an open case involving driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He never showed up.

Instead, prosecutors say Barnes was in the victim’s neighborhood shooting at an unknown target as he and another man, 27-year-old Untrell Oden, walked from a store.

Sandra was in her bedroom when stray bullets came through her window.

The motive remains a mystery.

Barnes’ bail has been set at $200,000.

Oden’s bail has been set at $50,000.

A preliminary hearing for both men has been set for Monday, Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m.