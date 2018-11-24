Officials: Neenah man indicted on meth charges

NEENAH, Wis. — A 33-year-old Neenah man was issued a federal indictment on Tuesday, Nov. 20 in relation to crystal meth possession.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the indictment alleges that Jeffrey Melgar had over 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine with the intent to distribute the drug.

If convicted, Melgar will face a mandatory 10 year prison sentence that could potentially become a lifetime sentence.

Melgar will be arraigned on Nov. 27, 2018 in Green Bay federal court.