Nonprofit ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ builds beds for kids who don’t have one

KENOSHA -- The holidays are almost here and for some families, the time of merriment turns into a season of dread. Getting gifts for children isn't at the top of the list when essentials, like places to sleep, are needed. One local man is going to work so kids can get a good night's sleep.

"Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nonprofit that builds beds for kids between the ages of three and 17 that don't have beds," said Michael Prudhom, Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

The process at Sleep in Heavenly Peace, with the help of volunteers, is quick and efficient -- and that's a good thing.

"I have 139 to 140, somewhere in that area, people on my waiting list waiting for beds," Prudhom said.

The good news: delivery day took place Saturday, Nov. 24.

"We're delivering beds to a family who hasn't had a bed since their house burned down in June," Prudhom said.

A few miles away, a Christmas dream becomes reality.

"I'm surprised. I'm in shock," said Takyra Randolph, received bed.

Takyra Randolph, a freshman in high school, received a gift she wasn't expecting.

"I was in shock because I thought she was playing and she wasn't and then she said, 'look outside' and you guys were outside," said Randolph.

Takyra and her mother have been let down before; ordering beds that never showed up. Saturday, she was proved wrong.

"I could be more active in things I do at school," said Takyra.

For Takyra -- who is all smiles -- Christmas didn't come through a chimney, it walked in through the front door.

For more information on Sleep in Heavenly Peace, CLICK HERE.