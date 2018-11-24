× Police: 2 shot, injured in separate incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating two separate shootings that both occurred Saturday morning, Nov. 24. Two people were hospitalized as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting took place on the 1900 block of West Capitol Drive around 6 a.m. According to police, a 34-year-old Milwaukee man was transported to a nearby hospital after being struck by a bullet.

The second incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 2800 block of North 15th Street. A 48-year-old man suffered a serious gunshot injury and is being treated at a hospital. Officials say the victim is not cooperating with law enforcement and has not provided the shooting’s location.

Both of these incidents are under investigation, and Milwaukee police are seeking suspects.