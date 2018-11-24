× Police: Man in custody after crashing into Al McGuire Center

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University Police Department is reviewing damage to the Al McGuire Center that occurred after a vehicle crashed into the building.

According to police, a car hit the Al McGuire Center early morning Saturday, Nov. 24. The building was empty at the time of the accident, and no one was injured.

The driver — who is not affiliated with the university — was not injured, and was taken into custody by the MUPD.

It is believed alcohol was a factor in the accident.

The Marquette women’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Al McGuire Center will instead be played at the Fiserv Forum.