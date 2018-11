× Police: Man walked to hospital with gun shot wound

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening, Nov. 23.

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near an unknown location. He walked to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 6:30 p.m.

According to officials, the victim is being uncooperative with police and the circumstances of the shooting are unknown.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.