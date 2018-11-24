PubPass invites beer fanatics to explore Milwaukee bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- How would you like to get a free pint of craft beer?

Jake Nyberg from Pub Pass stopped by FOX6 WakeUp with details on how you can sample some different brews around Milwaukee.

About PubPass (website)

PubPass — America’s Favorite Craft Beer Passport — is a magic book that gets you a free pint of craft beer or cider at 25 great Milwaukee bars and breweries for just 25 bucks. It`s formatted like a passport, inviting you to travel to bars and try beers at your own pace.

More information about PubPass Milwaukee can be found HERE.