Rivalry matchup: Wisconsin Badgers trail Minnesota Golden Gophers 17-7 at halftime

MADISON — The Wisconsin Badgers trail the Minnesota Golden Gophers 17-7 as they go head to head on Saturday, Nov. 24 at Camp Randall Stadium. Without a Big Ten West title on the line, there’s still one huge thing to play for: Paul Bunyan’s Axe.
Minnesota was first to put points on the board late in the first with a field goal by E. Carpenter, 3-0.
With less than six minutes left in the half, Minnesota scored a touchdown with the extra point, 10-0.
The Golden Gophers heating up in the end of the first half, with a touchdown and extra point kick, 17-0.
Badgers made quick with the return ball and J. Ferguson ran a 7-yard touchdown to put Wisconsin on the board, 17-7 at the half.