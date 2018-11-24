Rivalry matchup: Wisconsin Badgers trail Minnesota Golden Gophers 17-7 at halftime

MADISON — The Wisconsin Badgers trail the Minnesota Golden Gophers 17-7 as they go head to head on Saturday, Nov. 24 at Camp Randall Stadium. Without a Big Ten West title on the line, there’s still one huge thing to play for: Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

For Mike.

For the seniors.

For the Axe. For the 128th time — the most-played rivalry in the FBS — game on, @UMNews. #AxeGame pic.twitter.com/1gsbfH61PU — UW-Madison (@UWMadison) November 24, 2018

The fellas up front pic.twitter.com/r01oc6U5rI — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 24, 2018

Minnesota was first to put points on the board late in the first with a field goal by E. Carpenter, 3-0.

With less than six minutes left in the half, Minnesota scored a touchdown with the extra point, 10-0.

The Golden Gophers heating up in the end of the first half, with a touchdown and extra point kick, 17-0.

Badgers made quick with the return ball and J. Ferguson ran a 7-yard touchdown to put Wisconsin on the board, 17-7 at the half.